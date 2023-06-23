The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Week of June 24 – July 1

Library News

Reading and Learning All Summer Long

Summer is the season to play, recharge, and grow. Whether you’re a student in need of learning opportunities so you don’t lose the skills you learned throughout the school year, or out of school but ready to try something new to stretch yourself, we’ve got some great activities for you throughout the season:

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.”

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.” All Together Now: Racine Monopoly — Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started.

— Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started. Summer Scares — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities. Summer of Play STEM Challenge — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack. Lunch Break at the Library — Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24 through Sept. 6. Stop by the circle of Library Drive to try foods from local food trucks.

All Ages

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Join us at the library as we host a series of summer programs for everyone in your family. This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now,” which focuses on kindness, unity and friendship. Summer Reading Program is an annual initiative hosted by the Racine Public Library — and libraries around the world — to keep our community all reading and learning together.

To set reading goals, track your progress and enter to win prizes, sign up at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com. To find All Together Now activities, just search up “All Together Now” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: Racine Monopoly

Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5 | Racine Public Library and locations throughout Racine

We’re kicking off summer reading with a round of Racine Monopoly, where you can try activities at locations throughout Racine for a chance to win prizes like a one-year family pass to the Racine Art Museum, gift cards to local businesses, plants and more.

To get started, stop by the library’s adult or youth services desks to grab your Racine Monopoly board. From there, visit stops on the board and complete activities to earn stamps. Your goal is to complete a Monopoly by getting a stamp for all the locations in a color set. Once you complete a Monopoly, stop back into the library to be entered to win a prize. You can complete as many Monopolies as there are colors on the board — just make sure to log all your Monopolies at the library by Saturday, Aug. 5. Prizes will be drawn the week of Aug. 7.

Registration is required.

Summer of Play: STEM Challenge

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Play with different STEM activities this summer to earn badges and enter to win prizes. Activities include attending a Maker Monday session, checking out titles from Libby and hoopla, trying LinkedIn Learning or one of our technology classes, and more. You can use the tickets you earn from completing activities to enter drawings to win a 3D printer. To get started, sign up for Summer of Play at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

Registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, June 26 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Art with Bri: Mini Erupting Volcanoes

Wednesday, June 28 | 11 a.m.-Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Join Bri’s fun and crazy art class to put the A in STEAM! Today, learn how to craft miniature volcanoes that can erupt with just a few simple steps. Use your creativity to make them look realistic or add your own unique twist. Se habla Español.

Registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, June 28 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Drive – outside the first-floor entrance

Grab lunch while you stop in to pick up holds or browse the shelves! Each week, we’re hosting a rotation of food trucks offering a variety of cuisines for you to try. This week’s truck is Blue Badger Grill.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, June 28 | 5-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open-play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: LGBTQ+ Pride — Drag Queen Story Time

Friday, June 30 | 3:30-4:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

All together now for LGBTQ+ pride month! We’re celebrating with stories that come in all colors of the rainbow. Settle in for a lively story time with Caramel Bliss and Princess Janelza, our queens of the hour, while munching on some free snacks from the library. This program is hosted in partnership with the Friends of the Racine Public Library, Pepi’s Pub and Grill and the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin.

No registration is required.

All Together Now: “Community Rocks” Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, July 1 through Saturday, July 15 | Locations throughout Racine

This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now.” From July 1-15, scour Racine to find Community Rocks painted by our visitors. To get started, stop in to the library for your scavenger hunt list. When you find a rock, write down the location, or take a picture to share to our Facebook page. If you complete the whole list, you’ll win an extra ticket for our summer reading prize drawings.

No registration is required.

Camp NaNoWriMo

Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 31 | Wherever you are

Welcome to Camp NaNoWriMo, a month-long writing journey where you can develop old drafts or start a new story, fanfiction, poetry, or anything that inspires you. Add your name to our giant poster in the youth services department to declare your goals.

No registration is required.

Kids

LEGO Club

Saturday, June 24 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, June 26 | 10-10:20 a.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 Months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, June 26 through Thursday, June 29 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, June 27 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares: Middle Grade Discussion

Tuesday, June 27 | 1-2 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Kids Entering Grades 3-7

In Katherine Arden’s “Small Spaces,” Ollie flees a broken down bus with two ominous warnings from the bus driver: “Best get moving. At nightfall they’ll come for the rest of you.” and “Avoid large places. Keep to small.” Join us today to discuss her fate.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Learn to Code with Dash the Robot

Tuesday, June 27 | 1-2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Learn the basics of block coding with the guidance of Dash the Robot and our class instructor.

Registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, June 28 | 10-10:25 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact. If you like crafts, stick around after the storytime for a craft session with Miss Keiko.

No registration is required.

Learn about Plants and Gardening with the Racine Urban Gardening Network

Wednesday, June 28 | 10:45-11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Decorate small pots and plant a seed of your own. While you’re gardening, the Racine Urban Garden Network will tell you about different parts of plants and gardening.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Coding Games in Scratch

Thursday, June 29 | 11 a.m.-Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Learn the basics of coding and take the first step towards creating your very own games using Scratch.

Registration is required.

Girls Who Code

Thursday, June 29 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Ages 8-15

Learn the basics of coding robots, 3D printing and laser engraving on acrylic, metal and wood. This mini summer camp will feature creative activities throughout so that you can try your new STEM skills. Your registration signs you up for the whole summer. Slots are limited to 10, so sign up quickly.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: Play with Parachutes

Friday, June 30 | 11 a.m.-Noon | Youth Services – 1st Floor

This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now.” For this playful summer programming series, try different activities to move and play with friends. Today’s session is an hour of free play with parachutes of all sizes and different parachute activities to try with other kids and caregivers.

No registration is required.

3D Printing 101

Saturday, July 1 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 3+

3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidget toys, useful items and so much more. Come learn how our 3D printers work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search up “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Cars and Drones

Saturday, June 24 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Curious to know what it’s like to control and even program a tiny vehicle? Come try out the library’s drones and remote control cars to get a taste of coding and engineering.

Registration is required.

Summer Scares: Young Adult Book Discussion – Witchy YA

Thursday, June 29 | 5-6 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Delve into the world of witchcraft as we discuss our Summer Scares book of the month, “Mooncakes” by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu, and discuss your favorite YA books featuring witch characters.

No registration is required.

Adults

All Together Now: LGBTQ+ Pride — Pepi’s Pub & Grill Annual Drag Show

Saturday, June 24 | 9 p.m. | Pepi’s Pub & Grill, 618 6th Street, Racine, WI 53403 | 21+

All together now for LGBTQ+ pride month! We’re celebrating with Pepi’s Pub and Grill for their annual drag show. Tonight’s hostess is Kayos Mirage, title holder of Miss Five Nightclub 2022 and Miss Gay Capital City WI USofA 2023. While you enjoy the show, try your luck at a 50/50 raffle benefiting the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin. Entry is free; there’s a two drink minimum.

No registration is required.

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, June 26 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Switch Bowling League for Adults

Tuesday, June 27 | 10 a.m.-Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Strike up some fun with Nintendo Switch bowling! Join a team of four, and compete against other teams every Tuesday. After you register, stay tuned for us to post the team schedules.

Registration is required.

Tech Tuesday

Tuesday, June 27 | Noon-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for personalized tech help and education. Get help with computers, phones, tablets, smart watches and more, or learn more about the tech the Innovation Lab has to offer.

No registration is required.

Android 101

Tuesday, June 27 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

How do you find things on an Android phone? What buttons and gestures do you need to know to use it? Bring your phones to the library for an informational session that will have you navigating confidently in no time.

Registration is required.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC

Wednesday, June 28 | 1-2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Adults 60+

Our tablet and smartphone training program will teach you how to navigate web pages and use email and other features. With a self-guided approach and a coach’s assistance, participants can go at their own pace to become more familiar with their devices. To register, contact Taylor S. at 262-833-8777.

Registration is required.

Summer Scares: Adult Book Discussion – “Ring Shout”

Wednesday, June 28 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Join our discussion of “Ring Shout” by P. Djeli Clark, a gripping novel that portrays the fight of resistance fighters against the Klan in 1915. Email rebecca.Leannah@RacineLibrary.info with any questions.

No registration is required.

Coffee and Conversation

Thursday, June 29 | 12:30-1:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.

No registration is required.

Retro Anime Night

Thursday, June 29 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Revisit classic anime from the 80s, 90s and beyond. Come watch (and discuss) your favorites, or even discover something new. Popcorn and water will be provided, but feel free to bring your own non-alcoholic refreshments.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

