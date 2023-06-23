RACINE, WI — Two juveniles were injured in a shooting incident at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22 in the 1400 block of Prospect Street near the railroad tracks.

Upon receiving a distress call, officers swiftly responded to the scene and discovered the victims, a 17-year-old female, and a 15-year-old male, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

Four individuals wearing hoodies and masks approached five juveniles walking in the area. One of the masked individuals opened fire on the group, causing them to scatter. The 17-year-old female was struck by gunfire. When a 15-year-old boy was the second shooting victim, while he was attempting to help her.

Fortunately, all the remaining juveniles were able to flee the scene while the masked culprits escaped. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. The 15-year-old boy was treated and subsequently discharged, while the 17-year-old girl was transferred to Milwaukee for further medical attention.

RPD seeks information on shooting

The Racine Police Department is appealing to the public for any additional information that may aid in their investigation of this shooting. Authorities are particularly interested in obtaining video footage from residential or business surveillance cameras in the vicinity.

“We encourage witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and assist us in resolving this case,” stated the Racine Police Department.

If you see something, say something Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.