UPDATE: About 30,000 We Energies customers have had their power restored, but about 13,000 are still without power, according to the We Energies power outage map as of 4:15 p.m. Sunday, June 25. ORIGINAL STORY: Heavy rains pummeled the area early Sunday morning and resulted in power outages for thousands of We Energies customers. Over 43,000 We Energies customers were impacted by the storm in Wisconsin, about 3,000 in Racine County and over 2,000 in Kenosha County remain without power at 8:50 a.m. Downed trees caused many of the outages while many are still being assessed, according to the We Energies Power Outage Map. Crews are still working hard to restore power in the area. With these outages, it’s important to be aware of potential safety hazards like downed wires and have a plan in place for any necessary medical equipment or medications that require refrigeration.

We Energies is urging customers to take extra precautions when using generators or any other type of backup power. It’s important to be aware of the danger posed by carbon monoxide and ensure that your generator is placed correctly and exhaust is not directed into a home or other building.

Need help during the power outage?

If you need assistance in restoring power, please contact We Energies at 800-242-9137 for help. That number can also be used to report any downed wires.

Be sure to check on elderly or disabled family, friends, and neighbors who may be in need of assistance due to power outages. There are a variety of community resources available that can provide help if needed. Dial 211 from any phone to connect with local resources such as food pantries, shelters, and other services.

National Weather Service reports severe weather threat and swim risk in Wisconsin

Challenging weather conditions are likely to continue.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of east central Wisconsin, south-central Wisconsin, and southeast Wisconsin. Residents in these areas should stay informed about the potential severe weather conditions.

Impacted areas include Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa-Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties.

Today and Tonight:

There is a chance for thunderstorms throughout the day. This could bring heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds to the affected regions. Residents are advised to stay tuned to local weather updates and take necessary precautions if thunderstorms develop.

In addition to the thunderstorm threat, a moderate swim risk is expected this morning into the early afternoon. This risk is specifically noted from Kenosha County to Ozaukee County. Swimmers and beachgoers should exercise caution and follow the instructions of lifeguards or local authorities.

Monday through Saturday:

Looking ahead, the weather outlook for the coming week indicates the possibility of thunderstorms on Monday. These storms may bring similar hazards to what is expected today, including heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Moreover, there are increased chances for more storm activity later in the week. Residents should remain vigilant and monitor the weather forecasts as further updates become available.

The National Weather Service urges all residents in the affected areas to stay informed, have a reliable way to receive weather alerts and take appropriate precautions during severe weather conditions.