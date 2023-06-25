Obituary for Rodnette Jean Sorenson

December 20, 1936 – June 23, 2023

Rodnette Jean Sorenson (nee: Keim), 86, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Rodnette Jean Sorenson

She was born on Dec. 20, 1936, to Blanche Kuhn in Michigan.

Rodnette was united in marriage to the late George J. Sorenson Sr., who preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2009.

She was a dedicated mother and an animal lover of horses, cats, and dogs. Rodnette enjoyed volunteering at her church. She loved family get-togethers and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

She is survived by daughter, Chantel (John) Lunda; sons, George J. (Belcy) Sorenson Jr., Mark (Danielle) Sorenson, Frank (Janice) Sorenson; sister, Betty K. Shneider; grandchildren, Jacque, Dominique, Henry Jr., Brian, Paula, Toni, Tiana, Johnny, Ricky, Randy, Collette, Trevor, Jay, Erika, Ashley, and April. She is further survived by numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Rodnette was preceded in death by her husband, George; mother, Blanche; daughter, Ardetta Sherman; sisters, Marilyn Austin, Faye Carriker, and Janet DeGroot; and grandson, Joseph G. Sorenson.

Services

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Sturino Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.