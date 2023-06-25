Obituary for Susan Estelle Brewer Havn

July 20, 1943 – June 20, 2023

Susan Estelle Brewer Havn, age 79, of Mount Pleasant, Wis., passed away unexpectedly at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was born in Racine, Wis. on July 20, 1943, the daughter of the late Loren and Vesta (née: Shimmons) DeGarmo.

Susan was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Brewer, whom she married on May 26, 1962, in Racine. They were Horlick High School sweethearts. Together, they shared a beautiful life and raised four children. Susan was also preceded in death by their daughter, Deborah (née: Brewer) Kopf.

Susan’s life was defined by love and the deep bonds she formed with her family. With Robert, they built a loving home and cherished memories that will be treasured forever. While Robert’s passing left a void in Susan’s heart, she found solace and love once again when she met Sonny Havn, a widower.

Susan and Sonny formed a deep connection, understanding the pain and grief that comes with losing a spouse and child. Their shared experiences allowed them to comfort and uplift one another, leading to a blossoming romance. On Nov. 6, 2021, Susan and Sonny exchanged vows and embarked on a remarkable journey as husband and wife at Faithbridge Church, where Susan was a lifelong member. Susan’s children found Sonny to be a wonderful addition to the family, and his children welcomed her into their lives with open hearts. Together, they formed a united front, exemplifying the strength that can arise from shared experiences and genuine love.

She adored her children and grandchildren and always supported them by attending countless sporting events, musical performances, and drama productions. Her unwavering dedication to her family and her kind heart will be remembered by all who knew her.

In addition to her role as a devoted family woman, Susan worked as a Deputy Clerk/Treasurer at the Village of Mount Pleasant for over thirty years. Her dedication to her work and her community was evident to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Susan is survived by her children: James and Cheryl Brewer of Waukesha, Wis.; John and Joy Brewer of Mount Pleasant, Wis.; Jeffrey and Tiffany Brewer of Hartford, Wis.; Benjamin and Adrianne Havn, and Scott and Laura Havn, both of Minnesota, and Rebecca and Erick Walquist of Racine, Wis.

Susan was a beloved grandmother to 15 grandchildren: Susan (Drew) Koenigs, Andrew (Josie) Kopf, Austin (fiancé: Ashley) Brewer, Joshua (Amy) Brewer, Zachary Brewer, Leah Brewer, Jared Brewer, Tyler Brewer, Finn Havn, Kai Havn, Laila Havn, Gavin Walquist, Aiden Walquist, Cooper Havn, and Dane Havn; and four great-grandchildren: Adelyn, Landon, and Hudson Koenigs, and Bryce Kopf. She is also survived by her brother, Marshall DeGarmo, son-in-law Jeffrey Kopf, daughter-in-law Erika Havn, and many other extended family members.

She was further preceded in death by Michael Havn, and sister-in-law, Judith DeGarmo of Racine, Wis.

Services

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service to celebrate Susan’s life at 11 a.m. at Faithbridge Church in Franksville, Wis., with Pastor Dave Blackmer officiating. Interment at West Lawn Memorial Park. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects.

Memorials may be directed to Faithbridge Church or HALO Inc, (Racine homeless shelter).

Susan’s departure leaves a void in the lives of her family and friends, but her legacy of love, kindness, and devotion will continue to inspire all those who were fortunate to have known her. She will be deeply missed.

