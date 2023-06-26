RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for the entire state of Wisconsin through Thursday, June 29 at noon.

Canadian wildfires continue to spark advisory

As the Canadian wildfires continue to blaze, ongoing smoke has led the Wisconsin DNR to recommend that Wisconsinites should reduce time spent outdoors due to ongoing air quality alerts.

Current map of Canada wildfires, June 26, 2023. – Source: Natural Resources Canada

According to the latest DNR advisory, the eastern half of the state is excpected to to see the densest surface smoke, with the Air Quality Index ranging from the “unhealthy” to the “very unhealthy” category.

The greatest health impacts are expected between noon on Tuesday through noon on Wednesday, where the AQI may reach into the “hazardous” category.

Advisements

If you are someone with heart or lung disease, are an older adult or a child: avoid prolonged or heavy exertion



consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities

Everyone else: reduce prolonged or heavy exertion



consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion

Stay in the know

It is important to stay up to date with alerts impacting Wisconsin. Check the local Air quality index by visiting the statewide air monitoring network – Wisconsin Data Map.