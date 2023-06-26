RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for the entire state of Wisconsin through Thursday, June 29 at noon.
Canadian wildfires continue to spark advisory
As the Canadian wildfires continue to blaze, ongoing smoke has led the Wisconsin DNR to recommend that Wisconsinites should reduce time spent outdoors due to ongoing air quality alerts.
According to the latest DNR advisory, the eastern half of the state is excpected to to see the densest surface smoke, with the Air Quality Index ranging from the “unhealthy” to the “very unhealthy” category.
The greatest health impacts are expected between noon on Tuesday through noon on Wednesday, where the AQI may reach into the “hazardous” category.
Advisements
- avoid prolonged or heavy exertion
- consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities
- reduce prolonged or heavy exertion
- consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion
If you are someone with heart or lung disease, are an older adult or a child:
Everyone else:
Stay in the know
It is important to stay up to date with alerts impacting Wisconsin. Check the local Air quality index by visiting the statewide air monitoring network – Wisconsin Data Map.
Weather
