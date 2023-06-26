Basketball State All-Star Games to see 4 locals representing Racine County this week

Former Union Grove stars Sophia Rampulla and Sydney Ludvigsen have been chosen to play in the Division 2 game at 2 p.m., while Racine Lutheran graduate Sarah Strande and Lutheran head coach Steve Shaffer will participate in the Division 3 game at 12:30.

The Division 5 game kicks things off at 9 a.m., followed by Division 4 at 10:30, Division 3 at 2, and lastly, Division 1, will play at 4 p.m. The boys’ schedule follows the same timeline on Thursday.

Rampulla, Ludvigsen: Union Grove game-changers

Rampulla and Ludvigsen closed out their Union Grove careers as two of the more decorated players to come through that basketball program.

In their senior season that saw the Broncos post a 25-3 overall record – one win short of the WIAA State Tournament – Rampulla paced Union Grove with 17 points per game and 75 made 3-pointers, followed closely behind by Ludvigsen at 15.1 points per game and 52 3-pointers.