Basketball State All-Star Games to see 4 locals representing Racine County this week

RACINE COUNTY — This week’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games will have a heavy Racine County feel to them.
Three girls and one coach will represent the county in the Division 2 and 3 games Wednesday at the JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Former Union Grove stars Sophia Rampulla and Sydney Ludvigsen have been chosen to play in the Division 2 game at 2 p.m., while Racine Lutheran graduate Sarah Strande and Lutheran head coach Steve Shaffer will participate in the Division 3 game at 12:30.
The Division 5 game kicks things off at 9 a.m., followed by Division 4 at 10:30, Division 3 at 2, and lastly, Division 1, will play at 4 p.m. The boys’ schedule follows the same timeline on Thursday.
Rampulla, Ludvigsen: Union Grove game-changers
Rampulla and Ludvigsen closed out their Union Grove careers as two of the more decorated players to come through that basketball program.
In their senior season that saw the Broncos post a 25-3 overall record – one win short of the WIAA State Tournament – Rampulla paced Union Grove with 17 points per game and 75 made 3-pointers, followed closely behind by Ludvigsen at 15.1 points per game and 52 3-pointers.
Both finished with more than 1,000 points in their careers as well.
Rampulla, who will play collegiately next year at NCAA Division 1 UW-Milwaukee, leaves Union Grove as the all-time leader in scoring (1,225 points), rebounds (871) and assists (393). She also is second all-time in steals with 280.
The four-year varsity standout also was the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year, an All-State selection and a finalist for Ms. Wisconsin Basketball.
“Sophia is a hidden gem in our state,” UW-Milwaukee head coach Kyle Rechlicz said on the program’s website in December. “I was thankful to stumble across one of our games on the AAU circuit a few years ago, and I knew instantly I wanted her to be a Panther.”
Ludvigsen, who joined Rampulla on the All-SLC first team, also surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for her career – ironically, off an assist from Rampulla back in February. She will continue her basketball career next year at NCAA Division II Walsh University in Canton, Ohio.
“Obviously, (surpassing 1,000 points) is super special, and for me and Sophia both to get it, it just shows how special our team is this year,” Ludvigsen told the Racine County Eye in February. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
Ludvigsen also was a star on the volleyball court for the Broncos and concluded her career in the fall with more than 1,000 career kills.
Strande leads Lutheran
In her final high school basketball season for Racine Lutheran, Strande averaged a team-high 16.8 points per game and was second on the team with 54 made 3-pointers. She helped the Crusaders to their third regional title in the last four years and the second straight in 2023.
Lutheran eventually fell in the sectional final to the Milwaukee Academy of Science, just one game shy of the state tournament. The Crusaders closed the year at 16-12 overall.
Strande was a first-team, All-Metro Classic Conference selection as a senior.
