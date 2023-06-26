Heartworm disease in dogs can be serious and even fatal if left untreated. It occurs due to parasitic worms living in the heart and major vessels of the lungs, which are transmitted by mosquito bites. Thus, dogs who spend time outdoors are at risk.
Protect your dog by knowing the symptoms and treatment options, and keep them safe from this common and dangerous disease, according to the American Heartworm Society.
Heartworm symptoms
The first sign of infection may be coughing or labored breathing due to enlargement of the heart and surrounding vessels from the presence of adult worms. Other symptoms include fatigue, weight loss, listlessness, weakness and/or anemia. In severe cases, it can lead to congestive heart failure or sudden death.
If you suspect your pup has been infected with heartworm disease, it’s important to seek veterinary help right away. A veterinarian can diagnose the condition by using a combination of tests, such as chest X-rays and blood analysis.
Treatment
The good news is that heartworm disease can be treated and managed. Treatment options include medications to kill the adult worms, stop the migration of larvae, and strengthen the immune system.
Intensive care may also be required in severe cases. It’s important for pet owners to follow their veterinarian’s recommendations closely and give all prescribed treatments on schedule in order to ensure a successful recovery and prevent a recurrence.
Prevention strategy
Preventing heartworm disease is much easier than treating it. The American Heartworm Society recommends monthly heartworm prevention year-round in areas where mosquitoes are active more than four months out of the year. In areas with a shorter mosquito season, preventive medications should be given between April and November.
Heartworm disease is a serious condition that can cause life-threatening complications in dogs if left untreated. However, through proper diagnosis and aggressive treatment, most dogs are able to make full recoveries. Pet owners should take necessary precautions against infection, such as using monthly heartworm preventatives and avoiding areas where mosquitoes are known to congregate.
About the Wisconsin Humane Society
The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.
Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.
Local nonprofits
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.