Heartworm disease in dogs can be serious and even fatal if left untreated. It occurs due to parasitic worms living in the heart and major vessels of the lungs, which are transmitted by mosquito bites. Thus, dogs who spend time outdoors are at risk.

Protect your dog by knowing the symptoms and treatment options, and keep them safe from this common and dangerous disease, according to the American Heartworm Society.

Heartworm symptoms

The first sign of infection may be coughing or labored breathing due to enlargement of the heart and surrounding vessels from the presence of adult worms. Other symptoms include fatigue, weight loss, listlessness, weakness and/or anemia. In severe cases, it can lead to congestive heart failure or sudden death.

If you suspect your pup has been infected with heartworm disease, it’s important to seek veterinary help right away. A veterinarian can diagnose the condition by using a combination of tests, such as chest X-rays and blood analysis.

Treatment The good news is that heartworm disease can be treated and managed. Treatment options include medications to kill the adult worms, stop the migration of larvae, and strengthen the immune system. Intensive care may also be required in severe cases. It's important for pet owners to follow their veterinarian's recommendations closely and give all prescribed treatments on schedule in order to ensure a successful recovery and prevent a recurrence. It's important to follow the veterinarian's treatment plan.

Prevention strategy

Preventing heartworm disease is much easier than treating it. The American Heartworm Society recommends monthly heartworm prevention year-round in areas where mosquitoes are active more than four months out of the year. In areas with a shorter mosquito season, preventive medications should be given between April and November.

Heartworm disease is a serious condition that can cause life-threatening complications in dogs if left untreated. However, through proper diagnosis and aggressive treatment, most dogs are able to make full recoveries. Pet owners should take necessary precautions against infection, such as using monthly heartworm preventatives and avoiding areas where mosquitoes are known to congregate.