Kenosha County Sheriff searching for suspect driver in fatal hit-and-run

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the driver of a car that struck and killed a man in the 8800 block of Highway 158 (52nd Street).

According to a press release from Kenosha County Sheriff Sgt. Colin Coultrip, a deputy at 2:22 a.m. Sunday, June 25, was traveling westbound on 158 when they located a person lying on the shoulder. They performed life-saving measures, but the person was deceased after being struck by a vehicle.

The person was identified as a 36-year-old Kenosha man. His name is being held pending notification of his family.

Deputies recovered car parts at the scene from the offending vehicle, so damage would be visible.

Kenosha Sheriff’s Department recovered a chrome Hood Trim piece for a 2010-2016 Cadillac SRX. Video footage that was obtained confirmed the SRX is white in color, but due to the weather conditions, the vehicle’s year was undetectable.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a white, 2010-2016 Cadillac SRX (like the stock image pictured here) with front-end damage, including a missing chrome Hood Trim piece in connections with a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning. – Credit: Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

Kenosha County Sheriff seeks information

The KCSD urges the public to “STOP, HOLD and Advise the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department” if they come across a vehicle matching this description with front end damage or that is missing the chrome trim piece.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or to leave an anonymous tip with Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477).