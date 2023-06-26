RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two young men who were seen by multiple witnesses carrying rifles at Quarry Park. One of the young men, seen in the accompanying photo, is thought to have shot at ducks wading in the Root River.

First sighting at Quarry Park on Friday

According to a press release from RCSO, deputies were dispatched at 4:22 p.m. Friday, June 23, for reports of a white male carrying a rifle while walking with another young man along the Root River from Quarry Park. They did not threaten or point the gun at anyone, witnesses said.

A photo was captured of one of the suspects pointing a gun into the river. – Credit: RCSO Suspects seen again near Horlick Dam on Sunday A search of the Quarry Park area did not locate the suspects, and Mount Pleasant Police Officers also could not locate either suspect after a caller reported one of them shooting at ducks near the Horlick Dam on State Street at 10:12 a.m. on Sunday, June 25. This witness said both young men were armed; one had a pistol, and the other held what appeared to be an AR-style rifle.

The witness said when they confronted the boys, one of them may have fired at them before fleeing. A friend of the witness posted a photo of the young man with the rifle on social media, saying he shot and killed two ducks.

If you see something, say something Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Anyone with information about the identity of either suspect is encouraged to contact Investigator Vogt at 262-636-3775.