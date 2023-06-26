RACINE — The Racine PTA Council recently awarded scholarships to 20 graduating seniors from Racine Unified School District (RUSD) high schools. Funds were donated by the council and its partnerships with individuals and organizations.

The John Aceto Memorial Scholarship was presented to Lina Hemmig of J.I. Case High School. Hailey Barth, also of Case High received the PTA Council Aceto Memorial Scholarship.

The Hilda Greenquist Memorial PTA Council Scholarship was presented to Case High graduate Elise Wiesner. The Lois Heider Memorial PTA Council Scholarship was awarded to Jorja Makovsky of William Horlick High School. The Joan Dykstra PTA Council Scholarship went to Horlick graduate Arev Buchaklian.

Three Jim and Carla Wilks Scholarships were presented. The recipients were Gabriela Cruz, Taya Crowell, and Shelby Jennings, all graduates of Washington Park High School.

The two Theo and Jan Abrahamson STEM Scholarships were awarded to Tanya Nuno of Walden III High School and Hayden Hoffman of Case High. The two Theo and Jan Abrahamson Teaching Scholarships went to Grace Betker of Park High and Isaac Eisenman of Horlick High.

Two Tim Westrich Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Tierney Sylvester and Henry Stone, both graduates of Case High.

The Russ and Mary Carlsen Science Scholarship was presented to Emma Wisniewski of Case High. The Russell L. Carlsen Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Ephraim Slamka of Walden High. The Dan Grosse Memorial Scholarship went to Strahinja Marinkovic of Case High.

The two Domino’s Pizza Scholarships were awarded to Anik Zuleta of Case High and Serena Vasquez of Horlick High.

The Onnink Family Scholarship was awarded to Inaara McCray of Case High.

The Racine PTA Council is made up of representatives from the PTAs and PTSAs within RUSD. The scholarship program started in 1954 with a single award of $100 and has grown steadily since that time; in the past ten years alone, more than $200,000 in scholarships has been awarded to deserving RUSD students.