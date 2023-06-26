RACINE COUNTY — Starting July 1, 2023, Amy Vanderhoef, of Racine, will begin serving Racine County as the new Clerk of Circuit Court.

Racine County Chief Judge Timothy Boyle made the announcement this last week.

"The court is pleased to appoint Ms. Vanderhoef as the Clerk of Circuit Court," Boyle said. "She has demonstrated leadership and management skills and has earned an exemplary reputation with courthouse staff, members of the bar, and the public. We are confident she will serve the court and public well."

Vanderhoef’s role

Vanderhoef will be taking over for the current Clerk of Circuit Court, Sam Christensen.

Christensen was recently appointed as the Clerk for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Her duties will include planning, directing and supervising the record-keeping for the Racine County Circuit Court. In addition, she will manage the court’s jury system, prepare the annual budget, supervise staff, provide administrative support for the court system, and collect money on court-ordered obligations. She will also perform other statutory duties while serving as the Clerk of Circut Court.

Vanderhoef’s experience

Since 2011, Vanderhoef has served as the Felony Court Case Manager for the Racine County Courts. She also previously served as a deputy clerk and in an administrative capacity for the Racine County District Attorney’s Office and Corporation Counsel office.

Overall, she has amassed 24 years of experience in the Racine County courts system.

“I am very grateful and honored to be appointed to serve as the next Racine County Clerk of Court,” Vanderhoef said. “I look forward to serving the needs of the judiciary and the residents of Racine County.”