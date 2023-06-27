2023 Kenosha County: 4th of July parades

KENOSHA COUNTY — Kick off the 4th of July by enjoying a parade in a community near you.

On Tuesday, July 4, and the dates coming up to the official day of America’s birthday, parades will commence in different townships and villages in Kenosha County and across the nation.

Whether you are choosing to attend multiple events, visit a parade you’ve never been to before, or continue a tradition of attending the same parade, they all keep community fun at the forefront.

Stay up to date with what’s happening this 4th of July by viewing the 2023 Kenosha County: 4th of July parade schedules below.

The float from Snap-on in the 2022 parade in neighboring Downtown Racine. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

July 1: Libertyfest parade

Start the 4th of July weekend off right with the Libertyfest parade on July 1.

The event is hosted by Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association Inc.

It will start at 11 a.m. in Twin Lakes at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Parking lot, 701 N. Lake Ave. It will conclude at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, where the day-long festivities will take place.

July 2: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade presented by Snap-on will kick off on July 2. This year’s theme is Sea to Shining Sea.

The parade will feature numerous community members, floats, businesses, and red, white, and blue. The lineup can be found online.

It will start at 7th and Washington Avenues, and will conclude at Library Park at 60th Street and 8th Avenue. View the route here.

The fun kicks off at 1 p.m.

3. Somers Independence Day parade

Celebrate Independence Day in the Village of Somers at the Somers Independence Day parade on July 4.

This year’s theme is “Home of the Free: 2023!”

The parade will begin at 2 p.m., starting from Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th St. It will then leave from the west entrance/exit and proceed east on 12th Street (Highway E). It will then turn right onto 72nd Avenue, (Highway EA) and conclude at Somers Elementary School, 1245 72nd Ave.

The route is approximately 1.5 miles in length and will feature floats and community members.

STOCK IMAGE – Credit: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

4th of July events