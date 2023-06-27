Celebrate America’s Independence Day with a fireworks show in Kenosha County ahead of the holiday and on the 4th of July.

The sky will light up across the county on various nights, so don’t miss out on the action and a celebration near you.

Be sure to check out the following 4th of July fireworks shows happening in Kenosha County this year.

July 1:

Libertyfest Fireworks

After a full day of fun at Libertyfest in Twin Lakes, the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association Inc. will present its annual fireworks show.

The show is estimated to start around dusk, approximately between 9 and 9:30 p.m., at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive.

The show can be seen from around Lake Mary and out in the Twin Lakes area.

July 3:

Kenosha Kingfish

Planning to attend the Kenosha Kingfish game on July 3? Attendees are in for a treat. When the game concludes, fireworks will be let off at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The fireworks are presented by Miller Lite.

In addition to the fireworks show, it is also Military Appreciation Night on July 3. More information about the Kenosha Kingfish can be found online.

Village of Paddock Lake

Out in the county, people can catch a dazzling fireworks display in Paddock Lake. This year’s show is hosted by the Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc.

The fireworks will be launched over Paddock Lake. Starting approximately at 9:30 p.m. the show can be viewed from Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.

July 4:

City of Kenosha

The City of Kenosha’s fireworks will light up the night sky over Lake Michigan on the 4th of July.

This year’s show is presented by Festival Foods and created by Mad Bomber Fireworks company. These 4th of July Fireworks will be discharged from Celebration Place, 5501 Calabria Way, east of the museum campus downtown.

The City of Kenosha advises people to arrive early to find a spot close to the action or enjoy from a less-crowded distance at lakefront parks including Pennoyer Park to the north or Southport Park to the south.

