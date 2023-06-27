RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for the entire state of Wisconsin through Thursday, June 29 at noon.

Canadian wildfires continue to spark advisory

As the Canadian wildfires continue to blaze, ongoing smoke has led the Wisconsin DNR to recommend that Wisconsinites should take the current and ongoing air quality alerts into consideration.

Current map of Canada wildfires, June 26, 2023. – Source: Natural Resources Canada

According to the latest DNR advisory, the eastern half of the state is excpected to to see the densest surface smoke, with the Air Quality Index ranging from the “unhealthy” to the “very unhealthy” category.

The greatest air quality advisory and health impacts are expected between noon on Tuesday through noon on Wednesday, where the AQI may reach into the “hazardous” category.

Advisements

Move indoors

Prevent yourself from wildfire smoke by staying indoors. The DNR advises everyone to:

Close windows and doors.

Run A/C on recirculate.

Use an indoor air purifier.

If you must go outside:

Check air quality conditions

Keep outdoor activities light and short.

Avoid or limit exercising outdoors.

Consider wearing an N-95 mask especially if outdoors for an extended period



Air Quality Impact

Poor air quality due to the smoke can impact Wisconsinites who are outside and the air people breathe.

If experiencing coughing or shortness of breath, the DNR encourages people to take a break and move inside.

Sensitive groups, which include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant, and those who work outdoors – should consider moving all events inside and avoiding the outdoors.

Any medical emergencies should be addressed by calling 911 or contacting their providers.

More information about Air Quality and Emergencies can be viewed on the CDC’s website.

Stay in the know

It is important to stay up to date with alerts impacting Wisconsin. Check the local Air quality index by visiting the statewide air monitoring network – Wisconsin Data Map.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the most current guidelines and recommendations from the Wisconsin DNR. 6/27/23 12:52 p.m.