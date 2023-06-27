Obituary for Sandra Y. Cecchini

May 18, 1946 – June 14, 2023

Sandra Y. Cecchini, 77, passed away at her residence on June 14.

Sandy was born in Orlando, Fla., on May 18, 1946, to William J. and Iris (nee: Putman) McCluskey. She married Adam Cecchini. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2021.

Sandy is survived by her sons, Dennis (Kathy) and Douglas (Sarah) Cecchini; stepsons, Richard (Kathy), Ronald (Cori) and Philip (Michele) Cecchini. She was the loving grandmother to Zach, Emeral, David, Sam and Isabella. Sandy is also survived by sisters Twila (Bill) Rodenberg, Jeri (Jim) Britton and Marla McCluskey; and brothers, Rick (Ann) McCluskey, Jim McCluskey, Kim (Jenny) McCluskey, Dennis (Diana) McCluskey and Mike (Shannon) McCluskey. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services

A memorial visitation for Sandy will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 6 at the Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

