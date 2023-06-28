The wildfires consuming more than 19.8 million acres of Canada’s landscape continue to burn, causing severe air quality issues for much of the United States.
The fires began in April this year, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.
The Wisconsin DNR issued an Air Quality Advisory on May 18, which was caused by the Canadian wildfires.
Since then, more advisories have been circulated, like the recommendation for residents to remain indoors due to the poor air quality on June 15, and the milky haze that has fallen on our state has become prolific.
Air Quality Index
The Wisconsin DNR provides an interactive map of air quality monitoring. Check in to see how the AQI is performing in realtime.
What is the Air Quality Index? Read all about it on the Wisconsin DNR AQI webpage.
Coverage
UPDATE: Air Quality Advisory issued: situation to remain ‘highly dynamic’ up to purple levels through June 29
RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for the entire state of…Keep reading
Air Quality Alert issued, DNR for June 15 advises to limit time outside due to Canadian wildfire smoke
RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality alert for Southern, Eastern, and North…Keep reading
Air Quality Alert extended until midnight on June 5
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has extended an air quality alert for Southern, Eastern, and North Central Wisconsin…Keep reading
UPDATE: Air Quality Alert extended through May 20 due to wildfire smoke in Canada
UPDATE (May 19, 1:20 p.m.): The Wisconsin DNR has updated the Air Quality Advisory to extend through midnight on May…Keep reading
Wildfire health impacts and closures
Coverage
Unhealthy air quality on June 28 causes local closures
RACINE — Unhealthy air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to impact Wisconsin. Therefore, the poor air quality…Keep reading
The Racine County Eye will continue coverage of the air quality issues for our communities as information becomes available.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.