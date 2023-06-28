RACINE COUNTY — The arrest of a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman on June 24 for drunk driving in Racine County turned into three criminal charges, including a felony after she allegedly fought with officers.

Destiny Carrington-Mallett is charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

The felony carries a maximum prison term of 10 years and a $25,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: drunk driving, followed by disorderly conduct, more

After a traffic stop by a Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputy on Highway 38 and 6-1/2 Mile Road, police attempted to arrest the defendant for drunk driving after a preliminary breath test revealed a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.222.

Police ordered Carrington-Mallett to put her hands behind her back, which she did initially, but then suddenly pulled away and began to resist. As the defendant darted into northbound traffic, she allegedly began to throw closed-fist punches at one of the officers as he attempted to take her into custody.

Officers eventually had to pull the defendant physically out of the roadway to avoid anybody being struck by a vehicle, the complaint states. Carrington-Mallett continued to resist until one of the officers deployed a Taser to allow police to take her into custody.

The disorderly conduct charge was added to the drunk driving charge after the defendant continued to speak loudly in a “profane and boisterous manner” while she was at the hospital for a legal blood draw, according to the complaint.

Carrington-Mallett is free from custody on a $5,000 signature bond. She is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on July 12, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.