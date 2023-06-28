During this festive time, the RFD reports that nearly 20,000 fires are started by firework accidents and nearly 11,500 injuries occur nationally, with more than a quarter of the injuries being to children under the age of 17.

“We would like to encourage the public to leave the fireworks to the professionals this year and take in one of the great free displays the area has to offer,” reads a press release from the RFD.

This data corresponds with a new report issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) which found a significant upward trend in firework-related injuries. Between 2006 and 2021, injuries with fireworks climbed 25% in the U.S., according to CPSC estimates.

“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.

Safety is a priority

“Enjoy the holiday with your family and friends and be safe. And leave the fireworks to the professionals. Happy Independence Day from the Racine Fire Department,” reads the release.

Celebrating safely can ensure that the holiday is fun, festive, and enjoyable for all.