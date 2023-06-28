RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Foster Care is rolling out the red carpet to debut its newest campaign initiative, “Do It Anyway,” as a way to increase awareness and participation within the foster program.

On July 7 at 9 p.m. at the Racine County Courthouse, following Downtown Racine’s First Fridays, the organization will reveal its recruitment efforts by projecting them on the north side of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

In addition, the movie “Instant Family” will be streamed on the courthouse wall following the presentation. People are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. There will be popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones – while supplies last. Prizes will be raffled off as well.

“This is a first-of-its-kind event and we want everyone to share in this wonderful experience,” said Jessica Scheeler, Foster Parent Recruitment, Retention and Trainer. “Research has shown that when you lead with the challenges, those who love a challenge rise to the occasion. No one else, anywhere else, has taken this type of approach with foster care recruitment so we want everyone to share in our excitement of this historic event.”

A new approach to foster care

Being a foster parent is no easy task, but those who participate and support by getting involved with the foster care system, believe that despite hardships, it’s worth it.

“We want to be honest and transparent and take a different approach with foster care recruitment. We want to lead with the challenges, acknowledging that being a foster parent is difficult, but do it anyway because the rewards that accompany that challenge are many, not just for the person fostering or that child and family they are helping, but the community at large,” said Scheeler.

Those interested in learning more about this program are encouraged to attend. Foster parents who have participated in the campaign will be present at the event.

“Those interested in fostering, who might want to speak to a foster parent, can always contact me and I can connect them with our foster parent champions, who are those folks open to speaking with interested applicants,” she said.

Watch the trailer

Want a sneak peek at what’s to come? Listen to Gabby Hood and their partner Brittany talk about their experience as foster parents below.

Take a look at the trailer for the premiere too.

More Information

To learn more about the Racine County Foster Care program Information Sessions are held on the 4th Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at 1717 Taylor Ave. 2023 Racine County Foster Care Information Sessions schedule Read this article

Anyone interested in foster care can also contact Jessica Scheeler at 262-638-6595 or via email at jessica.scheeler@racinecounty.com.