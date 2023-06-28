Obituary for Robert E. ‘Bob’ Bowers

July 8, 1940 – June 24, 2023

Robert E. “Bob” Bowers, 82, of Racine, Wis., went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Bob was born on July 8, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio, the son of James E. and Julia M. (Bado) Bowers. He married the love of his life, Jacqualin F. Bowers on Oct. 26. 1960. He is predeceased by his wife Jacqualin.

Robert “Bob” E. Bowers

Bob received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a major in accounting in 1973 from Cleveland State University. He served on active duty in the U.S. Army for three years during the Vietnam War. Bob was a 2nd-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and was an assistant instructor with Mike Fay at Nash Recreation Center in Oregon, Ill.

Retired in 2005 after 43+ years in publishing, Bob last worked for WATT Publishing Co. as CFO and served on the board of directors. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, Ill.

Since the loss of his wife of 55 years and 4 months, Bob considered the Northeast Y staff and its many members to be his extended family.

Survivors include sons, Scott (Kathy) of Janesville, Wis., Robert (Jayn) of Franksville, Wis., and Sean (Marsha) of Algonquin, Ill.; daughters, Christine (Robert) Houdek of Racine, Wis., Jacqualin (Tom) Mikic of Avon Park, Fla., Cynthia Bowers (Michael Minard) of Lake Zurich, Ill.; eight grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly (Ronald) Larson of Cleveland, Ohio, and brother, Richard (Belva) of Port. St. Joe, Fla.; and his golden retriever, “Baby.”

Services

Funeral services will be held graveside, closed to family, under Bob’s wishes, at St. James Catholic Cemetery, in Belvidere, Ill., on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Father Brian Geary officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 402 Church St, Belvidere, IL 61008.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.