RACINE — A man who is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after being convicted in 2019 of nine counts of possessing child pornography (child sex abuse material, or CSAM) will be released on July 18 in the City of Racine.

Antonio Dominguez pleaded guilty in a plea deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision for each count. Because Judge Mark Nielsen ordered the sentences to run concurrently, Dominguez served his sentences all at the same time.

The images on Dominguez’s devices did not include any minors known to him, but he was ordered to not have contact with anyone under the age of 18. He must continue sex offender treatment during his extended supervision, not have access to or possess any other internet-enabled devices, and pay $500 per count.

Dominguez will be released to a home in the 4600 block of Durand Avenue. He is required to register with the national sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

From the Racine Police Department

“This individual is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to cause fear, but rather it is our intent to better inform the community which creates a safer community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Please understand that such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to keep the community informed on these releases.”

The Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website (NSOPW), what was formerly known as the National Sex Offender Public Registry (NSOPR), was established in 2005. It was renamed to honor a college student, 22-year-old Dru Sjodin of Grand Forks, North Dakota. Sjodin was kidnapped and murdered by a man who was registered as a sex offender in Minnesota.

From the NSOPW website:

NSOPW is the only U.S. government website that links public state, territorial and tribal sex offender registries in one national search site. Parents, employers and other concerned individuals can use the website’s search tool to identify location information on sex offenders living, working and attending school not only in their own neighborhoods but in other nearby states and communities. In addition, the website provides visitors with information about sexual abuse and how to protect themselves and loved ones and minimize the risk of potential victimization.