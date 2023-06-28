MOUNT PLEASANT — An officer’s suspicions as he conducted a traffic stop June 23 in the Village of Mount Pleasant quickly were confirmed – and led to two criminal charges filed this week against a 35-year-old Union Grove man.

Jeffrey Barr, who has a criminal history that dates back to 2007, faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, which carries a possible maximum prison term of 15 years and a $50,000 fine.

Barr, who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $750 cash bond, also is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender.

The criminal complaint: traffic stop reveals cocaine, drug paraphernalia

A Mount Pleasant Police officer conducted a traffic stop on North Green Bay Road and Graceland Boulevard, and while he was behind the vehicle, observed both the driver and front seat passenger moving toward the floorboard.

Barr, later identified as the driver, didn’t pull over until he reached Spring Street. During the traffic stop, the officer observed that the front seat passenger appeared “confused and drowsy” and believed both men were attempting to conceal something.

Based on those observations, the officer called for a K-9 officer from the Sturtevant Police Department. The complaint states the dog alerted on the vehicle, specifically near the driver’s seat.

During a search, police found seven individually wrapped baggies of what they believed was cocaine on the floorboard under the driver’s seat. Police also found a glass pipe and two vape pens believed to be used for THC inside the center console.

All totaled, police found eight different bags during the traffic stop that later tested positive for cocaine with a combined weight of 26.5 grams.

Criminal court records show that Barr has four previous felony convictions, the first in 2009 for two counts of delivering THC in Kenosha County. He also was convicted in 2012 of felony possession of a controlled substance in McHenry County (Ill.), possession with intent to deliver amphetamines and THC in 2018 in Racine County, and manufacturing/delivering amphetamines in 2018 in Walworth County.

Barr is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on July 6, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.