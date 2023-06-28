RACINE — Unhealthy air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to impact Wisconsin. Therefore, the poor air quality has led to the closure of outdoor events in Racine County.

In Racine County, the National Weather Service has stated that the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached the unhealthy category.

Closures/cancellations in Racine County

At this time the following businesses, events, and organizations are closing or cancelling:

Movies in the Park at Matson Park on June 28 City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) will update a makeup date Follow their Facebook page for updates View the remainder of the Movie in the Park’s schedule online

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center is closed on June 28 Announcements about further closures can be found on their Facebook page



Notify us

The Racine County Eye will continue to update the list of closures and or cancellations of events as more information becomes available.

Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to add your event, business or organization to the list.

Air quality impact

With nearly 500 ongoing wildfires in Canada, the northern United States is seeing serious air quality consequences that could have health-damaging effects for many. For more information on this developing story, see our Canadian Wildfire 2023 Impact page.