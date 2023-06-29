UNION GROVE — Burlington Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter attended the Wisconsin State Future Farmers of America Convention, earning numerous accolades at the convention.
From June 13-16, twelve students participated in the state competition in Madison, Wis. at the Alliant Energy Center.
Chapter Advisor Tia Gunderson, an Agriculture Science Teacher at Burlington High School, chaperoned the group.
In the state of Wisconsin, members from 253 chapters attend the Wisconsin State FFA Convention.
The convention holds many opportunities, serving as a place for members to explore their interests and future careers.
Members are encouraged to network with other chapters, learn about professional organizations, and
attend workshops related to careers and agriculture while attending the convention.
While at state, Burlington FFA made a name for themselves earning a place in the spotlight.
State Future Farmers of America degree winners
During the convention, five Burlington FFA members received their Wisconsin State FFA Degrees. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree an FFA member can earn at the state level.
Those who received this degree include the following members: Rylee Hetland, Rabeka Liberto, Tim Lois, Clarisa Palmer and Jon Schenning.
Other awards
Additional awards and honors received include the following:
Lois presented a poster on Spent Grain Dog Treats earning him fifth overall in the state for Agricultural Processing Proficiency.
Palmer earned blue ribbons for her photography.
Hetland signed her Future Agriculture Teacher Letter of Intent for the University of Wisconsin- Platteville.
Collectively, the Burlington FFA chapter received a silver rating for National Chapter Award.
Looking ahead
The Burlington FFA chapter has elected the following officers for the 2023-2024 school year:
- President: Jonathan Schenning
- Vice President: Katelyn Wilson
- Secretary: Annie Amelio
- Treasurer: Ashley Schaal
- Reporter: Kyra Hetland
- Sentinel: Kyle Bailey
