RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The Air Quality Advisory declared by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that was set to expire on Thursday, June 29 at noon, has officially been extended until Friday, June 30 at noon.
The Wisconsin DNR has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone due to the ongoing smoke protruding from Canadian wildfires to the north.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Racine, Kenosha, Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.
According to the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data map, in the counties listed, which take up nearly half of Wisconsin, the air quality ranks and measures at the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level and “unhealthy” level.
The levels of PM2.5 and Ozone are continually changing and being monitored to help Wisconsinites understand the quality of the air and its impact on Wisconsinite’s health.
Advisements
At this time, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities. Others should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.
Other tips to consider include:
- Close windows and doors
- Run A/C on recirculate
- Use an indoor air purifier
If you must go outside:
- Check air quality conditions
- Keep outdoor activities light and short
- Avoid or limit exercising outdoors
- Consider wearing an N-95 mask
- especially if outdoors for an extended period
Monitor the air quality
It is important to stay up to date with alerts impacting Wisconsin. Check the local Air quality index by visiting the statewide air monitoring network – Wisconsin Data Map.
View the Racine County Eye’s additional coverage to learn more about the Canadian wildfires of 2023 and their impact on our website.
