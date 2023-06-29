BURLINGTON — A 49-year-old Burlington man was assigned a $50,000 cash bond during his initial appearance Wednesday, June 28, in Racine County Circuit Court on charges of raping his wife at gunpoint.

The man was charged with a single felony count each of first-degree sexual assault and one misdemeanor count each of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct. All charges have domestic abuse assessments. If convicted, the man faces up to 61 years in prison and/or up to $11,000 in fines.

Racine County Eye is not identifying the man by name to protect the identity of the victim.

The criminal complaint: allegedly raping wife at gunpoint

Police were called Tuesday, June 27, to a Burlington residence for a report of a sexual assault that took place on Saturday, June 24. When officers arrived, a woman said when she got home from work on June 24, the man attempted to have sex with her.

The woman rebuffed the man’s advances, and he shoved her to the floor and pointed a shotgun at her while calling her names. According to the criminal complaint, after telling the man to be careful because her child was sleeping nearby, he directed her to the lower level of the home where he sexually assaulted her, keeping the shotgun on the bed next to the woman.

During questioning, the man denied raping or having harmed the woman but also said he didn’t remember the events of Saturday. Eventually, he admitted to drinking over the weekend, the complaint continues.

In addition to the $50,000 cash bond the man was assigned for the alleged raping at gunpoint, he was ordered to have zero contact with the woman and to not possess or control any weapons and to not possess or consume any alcohol.

Resources

If you or someone you know has been a victim of secual assault, there are resources in Racine and Kenosha Counties. Raping isn’t the only element of sexual assault. Check our resource guide for assistance.