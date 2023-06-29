Obituary for Paul A. Lendman

July 12, 1935 – June 19, 2023

Paul A. Lendman, 87, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Monday morning, June 19. He was born in Sterling, Ill., on July 12, 1935, the son of the late Alfred and Myrtle (nee: Smith) Lendman.

Paul A. Lendman

After graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School, Paul furthered his education and graduated from Bradley University. While there, he worked at a funeral home answering phones at night. This was his introduction to funeral service, where he ultimately spent his entire career. Paul served his country with the U.S. Army. He first worked for Thomas Hansen and Son from 1957 until 1979. In 1979, he purchased Mischler’s Home for Funerals, which became Lendman-Mischler Funeral Home. Later, it became Lendman-Hansen Funeral Home.

On Nov. 24, 1990, Paul was united in marriage to Barbara Hummel Stein. She preceded him in death on May 13, 2023. Paul was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Kenosha Elks Club, the Kenosha Kiwanis Club, the Goodfellows Club, the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association, and the National Funeral Directors Association. Paul was an avid Packers fan and stockholder of the club. He also enjoyed golfing, and traveling with his wife, Barbara. After his retirement, Paul served as a starter for Thunder Hawk Golf Club.

Surviving are his five children, Susan (Jeff) Lutz, of De Pere, Wis., David Lendman, of Kenosha, Mary (Dr. Sriram) Iyer, of New York, New York, Jane (Greg) Wilker, of Kenosha, and Daniel Lendman, of Valders, Wis.; Barb’s children, Tracy Stein, of Pleasant Prairie, and Scott (Kristin) Stein, of Menomonee Falls; grandchildren, Hilary Lutz, Max (Makenzie) Lutz, Kari Lynn (Doug) Macchia, Arjun Iyer, Aaron Iyer, and Anjali Iyer, Spencer Wilker, and Kennedy Wilker; Barb’s grandchildren, Kelli (boyfriend, Sam) Griffin, and Kyle (fiancée, Nicole) Griffin; great-grandchildren, Emma and Oliver Macchia, and his brother-in-law, James Hummel, of Milwaukee.

Services

A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on July 6 in the Kemper Center, 6501 3rd Ave. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Boys Town or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.