RACINE — The 2nd annual Nonprofit Draft Day for Racine County – an event modeled after a professional sports draft – is set for Thursday, July 13 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson Financial Group, 555 Main St.

Nonprofit Draft Day is presented by Leadership Racine, a program of the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) Foundation.

During this draft-style event, each community member is a "free agent." They will get a chance to talk to representatives from about nine local nonprofits who are the "scouts." The free agents are asked to leave their name or business card with the scouts that they feel are a good fit for their potential service. Then, the scouts will choose from the free agents that they feel align with their mission, vision, and values. At the end of the event, the picks will be announced! You could be drafted!

“This is a fun, easy way for people to find organizations looking for new board members,” said Anna Clementi, Leadership Racine director. “Serving on a board is a wonderful way to match one’s skills and expertise with a passion for an issue or organization.”

To participate in Nonprofit Draft Day

To participate as a free agent and attend this free event, fill out a short online form at www.racinechamber.com/leadership-racine. If you cannot attend Nonprofit Draft Day, you may still fill out the form to capture your information, but you are highly encouraged to attend the full event.