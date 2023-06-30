STURTEVANT — Two arrests in a 12-day period led to three misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges and more filed this week against a 50-year-old Sturtevant man.

James R. Behm is charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in one case and misdemeanor disorderly conduct as domestic abuse in another.

Behm is free on a total signature bond of $480 between the two cases.

The criminal complaints: disorderly conduct, trespassing, domestic abuse

According to the criminal complaint in the most recent case against Behm:

Sturtevant Police were called to the Tri-City National Bank, 8710 Durand Ave., on June 26, for a trespassing report.

The bank manager told police that Behm had trespassed onto the property and caused a disturbance. After he entered the property, Behm allegedly became “verbally aggressive” and yelled profanities at bank staff after they told him they did not have access to a lock box.

Behm eventually left the property, the complaint states. The officer then learned that Behm had been told two days earlier by bank staff not to return after he had caused a disturbance.

Police found Behm at a different location, where they observed him yelling and appearing visually upset. He was taken into custody.

According to the second criminal complaint of disorderly conduct as domestic abuse:

Sturtevant Police were dispatched to an apartment for a domestic dispute. Behm stated another male had pulled a knife on him and provided the officer with a recording of the interaction. On that footage, the male says something to Behm, who then quickly approaches the other male from behind, and the male then pulls a small pocket knife from his pants pocket.

Behm is then seen backing away, while still yelling at the male, the complaint states. The male stated he feared for his safety, indicated that Behm keeps machetes in his closet and feared he would grab one.

Police determined that Behm was the primary aggressor in the incident and took him into custody without further incident.

Behm is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Oct. 3, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.