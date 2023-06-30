MADISON — Flags in Wisconsin will fly at half-staff on Friday, June 30 in honor of Private First Class Clinton P. Koloski, who lost his life conducting combat patrol near Obermuhlthal, France, during World War II.

The soldier is originally from City Point, Wis. He was 21 years old at the time of his death.

The remains were identified and returned to Wisconsin for burial, therefore leading Gov. Tony Evers to sign Executive Order #206. This order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 30. “We are glad to welcome Private First Class Koloski home so that he can finally be honored and laid to rest in his home state,” said Gov. Evers. “Private First Class Koloski gave his life in defense of the values and freedoms we hold most dear, and on behalf of the state, we are forever grateful for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice.” Private First Class Clinton P. Koloski

About Koloski’s service

On Jan. 14, the serviceman was assigned to Company A, 36th Engineer Combat Regiment. The Private First Class died in the line of duty.

After the war, remains were located and recovered from the area where he was lost. However, the remains could not be identified at the time, due to technology limitations, and were interred at Rhône American Cemetery in France.

In 2006 and 2007, Private First Class Koloski’s identification tags were found near Obermuhlthal. Then in 2016, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency excavated the site but found no further remains. The unknown remains interred at Rhône American Cemetery were later exhumed and identified as Private First Class Koloski’s.

Koloski’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Epinal American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Dinozé, France, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, according to the Accounting Agency.

Finally, in 2023, Koloski will be buried in Beloit, Wis.