RACINE — A cyber tip led Racine Police and Wisconsin Department of Corrections officers to the front door of a 60-year-old Racine man, who now faces 20 felony charges of possession of child pornography.

Edward C. Domenech remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond set during his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court.

Each of the felonies carries a maximum prison term of 25 years and a $100,000 fine. If he’s convicted, Domenech faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years on each of the 20 counts.

The criminal complaint: child pornography tip sent in

Police executed a search warrant after they received a tip about child pornography at that residence. After they interviewed the target of the investigation, an unnamed person in the complaint, the focus turned to Domenech.

The defendant was interviewed by two DCI agents and admitted he had searched for and downloaded child pornography on his laptop. The agents viewed several of the images and videos on Domenesch’s electronic devices and concluded they were child pornography.

A total of 20 images, which included videos and GIFs (graphic interchange format) were listed in the criminal complaint, but those were “just a small sample of the images contained on (the) laptop,” that depict toddlers and prepubescent girls engaged in various sexual activities with adult men, including oral sex and vaginal intercourse.

Domenech is due back in court on July 5, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.