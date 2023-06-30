OPINION — The decision of the United States Supreme Court to trash the long-standing Affirmative Action Law that permitted many Black and Brown children access to a college education should come as no surprise to anyone, especially Black Americans.

There is no other way to say it, Black people are living in a social system that was never designed to accommodate or accept us as equals. The first thing that we need to do is get our heads out of the clouds of idealism and hopeless expectations of equality and face the reality of White Americanism.

I feel that subconsciously, most white Americans — liberal or conservative — don’t care about the life chances of Black Americans, because quite honestly, since slavery ended, we are of no benefit to them. The truth is, since emancipation — rather than being the producers of national profit — we have become a burden to their economic system. Think of it this way, if you are the owner and the employee is no longer useful, what then? I don’t say this from a hateful perspective, but rather from a base of factuality.

The bare facts of racial discrimination have been hitting us in the face since the day that the first black person set foot in the colonies. Since that very first day, each one of us has been either physically or psychologically assaulted and abused. This is fact, not fiction, and it has been done by design.

Another misnomer is that Black people seem to misunderstand the usage of the word “we,” when used by whites, pertaining to the general population of America. Their “we” does not include “us.” For instance, most whites will tell you that Colin Kaepernick and Black Lives Matter has disrespected their country’s flag. With that statement, they are referring to their sense of ownership and white entitlement to this society, all others be dammed.

Every time I hear a white liberal or their Black counterpart say things have gotten better over the years, I cringe. A white, liberal perspective looks at America idealistically. This makes their conscience feel better and justifies their actions in the face of their invented white Jesus. As far as the Blacks that copycat and feed off this falsehood of white empathy, I have a bridge to sell them.

The Civil Rights Bill, Integration, and Affirmative Action, all written on paper as thin as the one that you use to wipe your behind with, should scream loud enough for us to know that the next trick will be wrapped in the same package; it is the “same game, different name.” These aforementioned promises did not carry any intention of equality, which has become a word as useless as a man suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Having said all the above, we must remember that we were warned by many of our Black leaders from the past, most notably, The Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad. He said that we need not hate the white man, just beware of his evil intentions, but to no avail.

Ironically, Blacks in America seem to be the only people on earth that do not know what America can do to any individuals that are viewed as a threat or useless. That is because others understand America’s politics are tricky, while we, living alongside of the oppressor, have no sure understanding of their political nature and are blind to the deceptiveness and depravity that they have planned for our future generations if we survive.

C.T. 6/30/23 Chester Todd's One Black Man's Opinion

