RACINE — A 40-year-old Racine man with two felony warrants, one from Wisconsin and one from Illinois, remains in custody this week in the Racine County Jail on four felony charges.

Ramon Tilson is charged with felony possession of THC as a second offense in one case and with felony charges of fleeing/eluding causing damage to property, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC in another.

Tilson is being held on a total cash bond of $10,500 that covers both cases.

Court records show that an arrest warrant was issued in Wisconsin on June 7, and Tilson was returned on that warrant on June 22.

The criminal complaints: felony possession with intent to deliver THC

According to the criminal complaint in the most recent case against the defendant:

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office stopped the defendant’s vehicle on June 20 after a Wisconsin Department of Transportation records check showed he had a suspended license, along with the two felony warrants.

Tilson attempted to walk away after the stop, but after the deputy warned he had a K-9, Tilson was taken into custody.

During a search, a small black bag was found in his right front pocket that contained 5.7 grams of THC, the complaint states.

The other case against the defendant stems from an incident in April. According to that criminal complaint:

A deputy observed a 2023 Hyundai Sonata going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-94 and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle, operated by the defendant, exited at Highway 11, then traveled eastbound and increased its speed to about 95 mph. As the vehicle traveled on Durand Avenue, the deputy observed it recklessly swerve around one vehicle, which nearly caused it to “wipe out.”

At one point in the pursuit, Tilson allegedly drove around a railroad crossing that was down with its red lights flashing and struck one of the guard rails. The deputy waited for the train to pass, then resumed the pursuit, which reached speeds of 114 mph, the complaint states.

The chase, which lasted a total of 4.2 miles, finally ended at Durand and South Sylvania avenues when the Sonata left its lane, jumped the curb and struck a light pole. Tilson then tried to drive back into oncoming traffic, where it again struck the curb, which finally disabled the vehicle.

Tilson then fled the scene on foot. Police contacted the registered owner, who stated that his friend, “Tony,” had borrowed the vehicle. The owner then gave police the defendant’s name and said he went by “Tony.”

With the use of a cell phone they found in the center console, police were able to identify Tilson’s Racine address. A check of surveillance video in the area showed him fleeing the scene of the crash, the complaint states.

Inside the vehicle, police found two bricks of THC, one that weighed 442.5 grams and another that weighed 476.7, for a total weight of 2.03 pounds. Police believe that amount is consistent with an intent to deliver.

Tilson was back in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.