To kick of this week’s Racine Roundup, Widmar brought a Business Spotlight to the table for something the area has not seen before: soft play rentals.

Little Loves offers luxury soft play rentals like bounce houses and ball pits that are geared for ages 0-4 years. The business began out of a need for something like this in our community. Ciena Velez, a registered nurse and mother of three children, saw the need and got to work creating this company that has seen a lot of community support so far.

Read our Business Spotlight for more information.