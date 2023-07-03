The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, June 22. This week, Racine County Eye reporter Emma Widmar discussed various community happenings around Racine County with Ryan Jenkins and Andrea Albers.
1. Business Spotlight: Little Loves
To kick of this week’s Racine Roundup, Widmar brought a Business Spotlight to the table for something the area has not seen before: soft play rentals.
Little Loves offers luxury soft play rentals like bounce houses and ball pits that are geared for ages 0-4 years. The business began out of a need for something like this in our community. Ciena Velez, a registered nurse and mother of three children, saw the need and got to work creating this company that has seen a lot of community support so far.
Read our Business Spotlight for more information.
2. 2023 Racine County 4th of July parades
Next up, Widmar got to announce that, among the celebrations for the upcoming holiday, parades will be in full force. She gave viewers a list of parades in Racine County followed by some exciting news.
One parade in particular, Downtown Racine’s 4th Fest of Greater Racine, will see the Racine County Eye featured with a float to celebrate a milestone anniversary.
The Racine County Eye is celebrating 10 years of journalism that serves the Racine and Kenosha communities. We look forward to seeing you at the parade!
For a list of Kenosha County parades, click here.
3. 2023 Racine County fireworks
Our last story was unfortunately cut due to technical difficulties. However, the Racine County fireworks schedule was slated to be the final topic for the Racine Roundup this week.
Take a look at the schedule here to find out where you can see some terrific displays in Racine County. (Kenosha County also has options as well, and those can be found here.)
About the segment
Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.
These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.
