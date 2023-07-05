RACINE — This year, as the Racine County Eye celebrates its 10th anniversary, we had the opportunity to be a part of the 4th Fest of Greater Racine parade.

Since we weren’t able to sit on the sidelines with the rest of the community, we changed up our coverage of this year’s parade. Without further ado, here are the people of Racine County at the 4th Fest parade.

Where were you along the parade route? Did you wave to us? Check out the photo galleries to see if you can spot yourself. Then share with friends and family.

4th Fest of Greater Racine parade goers