Racine Sheriff’s deputy dies off-duty

The sudden death of Josh LaForge was announced in a statement released by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. LaForge is survived by his wife and three children.

LaForge joined the Racine County Sheriff’s Office in January of this year. Prior to that, he was with the Racine Police Department for 17 ½ years where he served as a patrol officer, a traffic investigator and an investigator. He had been an RPD sergeant since 2019.

He lived in Union Grove, according to social media reports.