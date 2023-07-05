RACINE, Wis. — Residents of southeast Wisconsin are advised to prepare for severe thunderstorms as the National Weather Service issues a severe weather outlook for the region.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening, posing a risk of marginally severe hail and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast indicates that the thunderstorms will be triggered by a cold front moving across the area. While the entire region may experience thunderstorm activity, the greatest potential for severe weather is concentrated in southeast Wisconsin.

The affected counties include Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha.

Today and Tonight:

The hazardous weather conditions are expected to materialize later today and persist into the evening hours.

The thunderstorms, which are likely to develop along and ahead of the advancing cold front, may produce marginally severe hail and gusty winds. Residents are urged to stay informed about the evolving weather situation and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Thursday through Tuesday:

While the most significant thunderstorm activity is expected today, there will still be sporadic chances of thunderstorms from Friday night through Tuesday. Residents should remain vigilant and stay updated on any weather advisories or warnings issued during this period.

Spotter Information Statement:

Weather spotters may be activated this afternoon and evening to assist in monitoring the severe weather conditions. The National Weather Service relies on these dedicated individuals to provide real-time reports on hail, wind gusts, and other severe weather phenomena, helping to enhance public safety.

The National Weather Service advises residents to stay tuned to local weather forecasts and official updates from authorities to stay informed and prepared for any sudden changes in weather conditions.

What to do during severe thunderstorms

When thunderstorms happen, it’s important to take the right steps for safety. Here are some tips on what to do during a thunderstorm:

If you’re outdoors, seek shelter inside or in a car immediately.

Unplug electronics and other electrical equipment until after the storm has passed. This can help protect them from potential damage.

Avoid using landline phones, as they can act as lightning rods and cause shock to the user. Stick with cell phones or other battery-powered devices instead.

Stay away from windows and doors, and avoid contact with metal objects like fences or bleachers during a thunderstorm if you’re outside.

Avoid contact with water, as it can conduct electricity from a storm.

If you’re inside, stay away from plumbing pipes or any other metal objects and avoid showers or baths during a thunderstorm.

Make sure to monitor your local weather station for updates on the storm and heed any warnings issued by emergency officials.