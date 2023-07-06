Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — July is packed full of fun and exciting festivals, fairs and other events.

Racine County celebrated various Independence Day events from parades to fireworks and the fun will continue throughout the month with other activities to enjoy.

Churches will host festivals with music, food, drinks, games and more. Communities will gather for outdoor events involving exercise, sports and more. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy this month, no matter your interest or age.

Check out what festivals, fairs, markets and events are happening in Racine County this July, and use this as your guide to summer fun in Racine County.

Festivals

What?Where?When?
St. Lucy’s FestivalSt. Lucy’s Catholic Church
1903 Green St.
Racine, WI 53402		July 7-9
Salmon-A-RamaReefpoint Brew House (parking lot)
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway
or  2 Kipi Kawi Causeway
Racine, WI 53403		July 15-23
Waterford BalloonfestWaterford Town Park
Jensen Parkway
Waterford, WI 53185		July 15
4th Annual Taco Fest of RacineFranksville Craft Beer Garden
 9614 Northwestern Ave.
Franksville, WI 53126		July 22
Roma Lodge 44th Annual Italian FestRoma Lodge
7130 Spring St.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		July 28-30
July festivals in Racine County

Fairs/Markets

What?Where?When?
Highway 11 Outdoor Market8505 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53177		Every Monday
Burlington Farmers MarketWehmhoff Square
355 N. Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105		Every Thursday
Great Lakes Milager’s Farmers MarketMilaeger’s
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402 		Every Sunday
Union Grove Flea MarketRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185		June 24
Caledonia Outdoor Market3920 N. Green Bay Road
Caledonia, WI 53406		Every Thursday
Racine HarborMarketMonument Square
Downtown Racine		June 8-Aug. 31
Union Grove Public Market4400 67th Drive
Union Grove, WI 53182		Every Tuesday
Racine County FairRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185		July 26-30
July Fairs/Markets in Racine County

Community Events

What?Where?When?
Bend and Brew Reefpoint Marina
Scenic grassy park at the end of
Christopher Columbus Causeway		Ongoing event
Racine Public LibraryRacine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403		Ongoing events
Greater Racine BBQ Invitational to Support Veterans OutreachFranksville Craft Beer Garden
 9614 Northwestern Ave.
Franksville, WI 53126		July 8
Ninos 19th annual car show for the Red, White, and TroopsRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185		July 9
Music & MoreFirst Presbyterian Church of Racine
716 College Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		July 27
July community events in Racine County

Outdoor events

What?Where?When?
Current events at BongRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		Ongoing events
Family Fun DayIsland Park
1700 Liberty St.
Racine, WI 53404		July 15
Art in the YardMocha Lisa Coffeehouse
 2825 4-1/2 Mile Road
Caledonia, WI 53402		July 15
‘Pacas and PintsEco-Justice Center
7133 Michna Road
Racine, WI 53402		July 27
Tiny Hooves Sanctuary Summer Concert SeriesTiny Hooves Sanctuary
1117 North Britton Road
Union Grove, WI 53182		July 13, 27
Outdoor events in Racine County

