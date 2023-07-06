RACINE COUNTY — July is packed full of fun and exciting festivals, fairs and other events.
Racine County celebrated various Independence Day events from parades to fireworks and the fun will continue throughout the month with other activities to enjoy.
Churches will host festivals with music, food, drinks, games and more. Communities will gather for outdoor events involving exercise, sports and more. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy this month, no matter your interest or age.
Check out what festivals, fairs, markets and events are happening in Racine County this July, and use this as your guide to summer fun in Racine County.
Festivals
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|St. Lucy’s Festival
|St. Lucy’s Catholic Church
1903 Green St.
Racine, WI 53402
|July 7-9
|Salmon-A-Rama
|Reefpoint Brew House (parking lot)
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway
or 2 Kipi Kawi Causeway
Racine, WI 53403
|July 15-23
|Waterford Balloonfest
|Waterford Town Park
Jensen Parkway
Waterford, WI 53185
|July 15
|4th Annual Taco Fest of Racine
|Franksville Craft Beer Garden
9614 Northwestern Ave.
Franksville, WI 53126
|July 22
|Roma Lodge 44th Annual Italian Fest
|Roma Lodge
7130 Spring St.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|July 28-30
Fairs/Markets
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Highway 11 Outdoor Market
|8505 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53177
|Every Monday
|Burlington Farmers Market
|Wehmhoff Square
355 N. Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|Every Thursday
|Great Lakes Milager’s Farmers Market
|Milaeger’s
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
|Every Sunday
|Union Grove Flea Market
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185
|June 24
|Caledonia Outdoor Market
|3920 N. Green Bay Road
Caledonia, WI 53406
|Every Thursday
|Racine HarborMarket
|Monument Square
Downtown Racine
|June 8-Aug. 31
|Union Grove Public Market
|4400 67th Drive
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Every Tuesday
|Racine County Fair
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185
|July 26-30
Community Events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Bend and Brew
| Reefpoint Marina
Scenic grassy park at the end of
Christopher Columbus Causeway
|Ongoing event
|Racine Public Library
|Racine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Ongoing events
|Greater Racine BBQ Invitational to Support Veterans Outreach
|Franksville Craft Beer Garden
9614 Northwestern Ave.
Franksville, WI 53126
|July 8
|Ninos 19th annual car show for the Red, White, and Troops
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185
|July 9
|Music & More
|First Presbyterian Church of Racine
716 College Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|July 27
Outdoor events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Current events at Bong
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|Ongoing events
|Family Fun Day
|Island Park
1700 Liberty St.
Racine, WI 53404
|July 15
|Art in the Yard
|Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse
2825 4-1/2 Mile Road
Caledonia, WI 53402
|July 15
|‘Pacas and Pints
|Eco-Justice Center
7133 Michna Road
Racine, WI 53402
|July 27
|Tiny Hooves Sanctuary Summer Concert Series
|Tiny Hooves Sanctuary
1117 North Britton Road
Union Grove, WI 53182
|July 13, 27
