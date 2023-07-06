RACINE COUNTY — July is packed full of fun and exciting festivals, fairs and other events.

Racine County celebrated various Independence Day events from parades to fireworks and the fun will continue throughout the month with other activities to enjoy.

Churches will host festivals with music, food, drinks, games and more. Communities will gather for outdoor events involving exercise, sports and more. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy this month, no matter your interest or age.

Check out what festivals, fairs, markets and events are happening in Racine County this July, and use this as your guide to summer fun in Racine County.

Festivals

Fairs/Markets

Community Events

Outdoor events

Have an event that didn’t make the list? Don’t see your favorite festival? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be featured in our monthly festivals, fairs, and events. Take advantage of the Community News Submission form as a way to highlight your story on the Racine County Eye.