RACINE — Suspected misuse of fireworks on the July 4 holiday is being blamed for two fires in the city.

The Racine Fire Department responded to a report of an attached garage on fire in the 3400 block of 6th Avenue and to the 900 block of Kewaunee Avenue for smoke and flames in the attic, according to two press releases issued Thursday morning.

Kewaunee Avenue attic fire

At 10:16 p.m., fire personnel responded to the Kewaunee Avenue address, where residents were outside, and reported they saw fire coming from under the roof at the front of the home. Smoke alarms were present, but not working, the release states.

The fire was deemed “under control” within 20 minutes. The fire damage, listed at a total of $40,000 ($30,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents) was limited to the attic with moderate damage to the underside of the roof.

All the residents had safely evacuated prior to the fire department personnel’s arrival. A total of six fire apparatus responded with 18 firefighters, including a battalion chief and fire investigator.

“It is highly probable that the fire was caused by an ignition source from illegal fireworks,” the release states. “While the firefighters were on scene, a constant sound of illegal, commercial-grade fireworks could be seen and heard.

“The Racine Fire Department would like to emphasize that fireworks are very hot, and that using them in populated areas is not safe for you or your neighbors. Please leave fireworks to the professionals.”

No injuries to the public or fire personnel were reported. Assisting the Fire Department was the Racine Police Department with traffic control and WE Energies personnel, who controlled the natural gas and electrical utilities to the building.

6th Avenue garage fire

While crews worked on that fire, the report of a garage on fire on 6th Avenue came into dispatch.

Fire personnel reported that smoke was coming from the garage. Working smoke detectors were located, and the fire was deemed under control within eight minutes, the release states.

The fire damage, listed at $28,000 ($20,000 to the structure and $8,000 to the contents), was limited to the attached garage. Very light smoke was evacuated from the home by fire crews with the use of a fan.

All the residents evacuated the home prior to the Fire Department’s arrival, and no injuries to the public or emergency personnel were reported.

A total of 22 fire department members, six trucks, a battalion chief and a fire inspector responded to the scene. Assisting were the Racine Police Department and WE Energies.

Previously ignited fireworks that had been placed in the garage were listed as the cause of the fire.

Fireworks suspected cause

“The Racine Fire Department would like to emphasize that fireworks are very hot, and that they can hold heat long after the fireworks are ignited,” the release states.

“Safely dispose of spent fireworks in a metal container filled with water away from any structure. Allow them to soak overnight, and then double-wrap them in plastic so that they do not dry out. Place the wrapped, spent fireworks in the regular household garbage or take them to the Racine waste facility.”