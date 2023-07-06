Obituary for Gail S. Snamiske

February 29, 1948 – July 1, 2023

With her loving husband by her side, Gail S. Snamiske, age 75, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Shore Light Memory Care. She was born in Richland Center on Feb. 29, 1948, the daughter of the late Reginald and Arlene (Nee: Sander) Buchanan.

Gail was a graduate of Union Grove High School. She furthered her education receiving her BS from UW Madison and her master’s degree from Carthage College. On Aug. 16, 1969, Gail was united in marriage to George Snamiske. Gail was a middle school science teacher in the Kenosha Unified School District, for nearly 35 years, until her retirement in 2005. Gail was a member of the DAR and DKG educators’ fraternity. She had a great sense of adventure and loved traveling around the world.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband of 53 years, George; daughter, Lisa (Kurt) Ignasiak, son, John Snamiske; three grandchildren: Nicholas, Abigail and Katherine Ignasiak; siblings, Ralph (Donna) Buchanan, Norma (James) Nelson, Loren (Barbara) Buchanan, Marvin Buchanan M.D.; other relatives and many dear friends.

Services

A Funeral Service celebrating Gail’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, with Chaplain Sherri Garrett-Jackson officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

A very special thank you to the staff at Shore Light Memory Care and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.