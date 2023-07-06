RACINE — To celebrate the impressive milestone of the Racine Zoo turning 100 years old, TMJ4 News and the Racine County Eye met up at the Centennial Celebration on July 5 to bask in the fun.

Reporter Andrea Williams spoke with Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of the Racine Zoo, for a special segment before talking with web editor Loren Lamoreaux about their favorite memories at the Racine Zoo.

Lamoreaux shared about their experience partaking in the animal encounters in the snowglobes this past February. They also talked about getting the chance to photograph, Naka, a tiger who died just a few months ago.

Heidorn shared about the various activities and events that were available for zoogoers in honor of the 100th anniversary. While the celebration was cut short yesterday due to the thunderstorms, all things about the zoo and additional events hosted by the nonprofit are readily available on their website. This includes rescheduling the fireworks that were rained out. Raindrops began to pelt Williams and Lamoreaux as they wrapped up their segment. Unfortunately, the fireworks were canceled due to the storms. – Credit: TMJ4 / Racine County Eye

An in-depth interview about how the zoo got its start and what this celebration means to the zoo is available online on the Racine County Eye.

Otherwise, watch the segment from the celebration by clicking the button below.

Racine Roundup

Typically, TMJ4 and the Racine County Eye meet on Thursdays and focus a portion of the News at 4 on Racine County. This piece was aired due to the special circumstances of the Racine Zoo turning 100 years old. The Racine Roundup will continue to air regularly on Thursdays during the News at 4.

To learn more about the Racine Roundup and to watch past episodes, visit our website.