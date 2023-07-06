RACINE — Festival season is underway and the St. Lucy’s Catholic Church festival will bring a source of fun to the community from July 7-9.

The event has taken place for over 75 years in Racine. The annual festivities support the parish and bring entertainment to the surrounding area through a multitude of avenues.

Pat McLeod, Business Manager for St. Lucy and St. Sebastian Parishes, who has been involved in the festival administration for around 25 years, told the Racine County Eye that the variety of entertainment draws crowds year after year.

Along with McLeod, various church members and volunteers such as JoEllyn McLeod, Bob Schroeder and Pat Tierney help to pull off the event year after year.

Activities all weekend long

There is something for people of all interests and ages.

“We offer a whole lot of different things for different groups of people. That makes it popular,” says McLeod about the festival. The festival runs from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The weekend will feature Mighty Meat Sweepstakes, Grand Prize Sweepstakes, a silent auction, crafts, food, soda, beer, a rummage sale, a farmers market, bingo, music, and more. People can participate in an online and live silent auction, too. For the grand prize drawing, people can expect it to be drawn on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. with a $5,000 Grand Prize and another $4,000 in additional cash prizes.

Music at St. Lucy’s Festival

Music lovers can check out Rebel Grace on Friday and Doo Wop Jukebox (formerly Doo Wop Daddies) and Mt. Olive on Saturday.

Wrapping up the weekend, Southbound will play followed by Chicago Tribute Anthology on Sunday. McLeod invites people to come hungry to the festival. There will be a fish fry on Friday night. Guests can enjoy a mostaccioli and meatball dinner on Sunday.

Throughout the weekend, hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, wings, cheese curds, corn on the cob, pizza, and many other fun fair foods will be served. Beer, wine, soda and water are served all weekend. There are also bakery items for sale. A free park-and-ride shuttle is available from the east end of Elmwood Plaza that operates from 3:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. People can also park north of Durand Avenue or in the Youth for Christ parking lot.

“It’s kind of like a gigantic Racine family reunion,” comments McLeod.

More information about the festival and St. Lucy’s can be found online.