Obituary for Antoinette Urban

June 9, 1924 – June 28, 2023

Antoinette Urban (nee: Skinkis), 99, of Kenosha, passed away on June 28, the daughter of the late Anthony and Agatha (nee: Stryruaviciate) Skinkis.

She lived on the Southwest side of Chicago most of her life until she decided to be near her son at the ripe old age of 93. She was married to the late Algird Edward Urban, also of Chicago. They had two children, the late Sheila Antoinette and Reid Algird.

She was a lifetime Catholic and attended mass on a regular basis. She worked at A & P in Chicago until retirement. After retirement, she loved working in the garden raising her beautiful Canna Lilies and an abundance of veggies from her spectacular garden. She enjoyed going up to Northern Wisconsin with her son and daughter-in-law to catch the walleyes at dusk on the boat. Family and friends called her Toni.

She took some cruises with her daughter-in-law. One of the cruises was to Alaska, which she truly enjoyed. She liked traveling to Pennsylvania to visit Sheila, her daughter. Toni had a favorite cousin, the late Alvira Gedaminas. They enjoyed going to downtown Chicago together.

Toni is survived by Cynthia Knuth, a niece that lived close by and visited Aunt Toni often. Toni is survived by her six grandkids, Nicole Antoinette (Melvin) Beth, Rhonda (Daniel) Northrup, Cora (Bruce) Smith, Lisa (Mark) Widbin, Allan (Jennifer) Zarbock, and David (Cheree) Zarbock. She is survived by many great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids, too many to name them all! She will be dearly missed by her family.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for a visitation for Antoinette Urban from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 9 in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory. A prayer service will follow at 4 p.m. with Fr. Mark Jones officiating. Her interment will take place at noon on July 10 at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Chicago. A graveside service will take place unless it’s raining; then, the service will take place in the chapel.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.