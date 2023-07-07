UPDATE (JULY 7, 2023, 11:50 a.m.): RACINE — The Racine Department of Public Health on Friday revised the swimming status for North Beach and Zoo Beach after closing both beaches on Thursday because of unsafe bacteria levels in Lake Michigan.

North Beach has reopened for swimming. Zoo Beach is at an Advisory level because water tests there showed “elevated” levels of bacteria but not as high as found the previous day, the Health Department reported.

Beach visitors are asked to be mindful of water conditions and weather when swimming. Avoid getting lake water in the mouth or eyes and be sure to shower/wash off after swimming. Visitors can check the red-yellow-green Beach Warning Lights near the two beach entrances for the latest water safety information or visit the City of Racine’s beaches page online.

ORIGINAL STORY (JULY 6, 2023, 2:39 p.m.):

RACINE — North Beach and Zoo Beach were closed Thursday by the City of Racine Public Health Department because of elevated bacteria levels in the Lake Michigan water.

Heavy rains from thunderstorms on Wednesday quickly filled storm sewers that empty into the lake. The National Weather Service (NWS) observation site at Batten International Airport reported 1.12 inches of rain fell within an hour late Wednesday afternoon, causing unsafe bacteria levels. – Credit: Paul Holley

The beach closures were announced Thursday morning on the city’s Facebook page. The beaches will remain closed until the bacteria levels are within acceptable limits. The Public Health Department staff tests Lake Michigan water on a daily basis.

Elevated bacteria levels cited for closure

There are several reasons why a beach can be closed. The City of Racine lists the following as beach closure incidents:

Chemical spill — Chemicals or oil have been spilled.

Dangerous currents — Dangerous currents are expected, including large waves, strong currents and rip currents.

Elevated bacteria — Lab results show elevated levels of bacteria, such as E. coli bacteria.

Nowcast prediction — This is a predictive model for elevated bacteria levels that allows for preemptive closures when lab results are not immediately available.

Other — Listed categories are not viable for some cases, such as construction or high water levels.

Policy — When data is not available to note the bacteria levels have lessened, this may be the reason listed for the closure. Other reasons may be high algae levels or turbidity (the amount of particles or sediment suspended or dissolved in the water, which can be a breeding ground for pathogens and pollution).

Rainfall — Ongoing or recent rainfall can contribute to the likelihood of unhealthy water conditions. This is another preemptive measure as lab results will not be readily available at the time of closure.

Sewage discharge/spill — Untreated sewage has made its way into the water, which could cause water conditions to have unhealthy bacteria levels. This is another preemptive measure as lab results will not be readily available at the time of closure.