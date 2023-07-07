RACINE COUNTY — The inaugural BBQ Invitational of Greater Racine will focus on good food and a good cause.

The event will go from 2. p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.

Benefiting Veterans

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden (FCBG) is hosting the event as a benefit for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW), a nonprofit organization that works to better the lives of at-risk Veteran households in every community across Wisconsin. The organization also provides shelter, food, clothing and programming as a way to aid Veterans.

VOW is well known for its “Veterans Village” which offers housing and community to 42 Veterans in need, a 10,000-square-foot community center, and a complimentary food market.

Business gives back

This is event is sponsored by Enjoy Mount Pleasant, the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission.

FCBG is located in Franksville Memorial Park at 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville.

“The FCBG community reaches beyond the premises of our beer garden, and giving our support to Veterans Outreach with this event is a way we can give back to those that have given us so much,” explained Ken Michel, Jr. owner of FCBG.

The competitors

The event will feature seven local BBQ Masters vying for the approval of patrons’ tastebuds and a judge’s

choice award for Best BBQ.

The competitors who are gearing up for a day of good grub and a chance to take home bragging rights are the following:

M&E Meats 2022 Elkhorn Ribfest Champion

Mr. Greens BBQ 2021 Elkhorn Ribfest Champion

Dragon Pit BBQ

Big City BBQ

American Made BBQ

Double B’s BBQ

Frankie’s Restaurant M&E Meats, 2022 Elkhorn Ribfest Champion – Credit: FCBG

Food and drinks

Mr. Greens BBQ, 2021 Elkhorn Ribfest Champion – Credit: FCBG Expected to be at the inaugural BBQ Invitational of Greater Racine is Tots on the Street, CC’s Classic Corn, RollMKE, and Das Brat & Pretzel. To help wash down the chow are 26 craft beers that will be on tap at FCBG. “Never Forget,” a special craft brew offering from O’so Brewing Company, will be available for order during the BBQ invitational. It is brewed in support of the Honor Flight.

Entertainment

The Rockabilly Rebels featuring Bruce Humphries will be providing live music from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The beneficiary, VOW, will have a tiny house to explore, and for the first time ever, their Mobile Food Market will be on-site. The Beer Garden also features playgrounds and yard games. The event is open to the public and free to attend. More information about this event can be found online. The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin “Veterans Village” is comprised of tiny homes for veterans in need of shelter. A tiny home will be at the invitational for viewing. – Credit: VOW

FCBG is open weekly, Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., Fridays from 1 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more about the beer garden on their website.