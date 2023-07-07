Obituary for Carol Ann Petersen

July 28, 1939 – June 30, 2023

Carol Ann Petersen, age 83, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee. She was born in Racine, Wis., on July 28, 1939, the daughter of the late Harold and Ann (Nee: Kralicek) Petersen.

Carol Ann Petersen

Carol graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1957.” She furthered her education at Prospect Hall Secretarial School in Milwaukee. After spending a few years working at S.C. Johnson Wax and Walker Mfg., she followed her dream and moved to San Francisco in 1965. Once there, she worked for a temp service which led her to the University of San Francisco. She worked up to becoming the Executive Assistant to the Vice President for Student Development where she worked for over 30 years before retiring. She was proud to be an honorary member of the Jesuit Honor Society, Alpha Sigma Nu. In 2018, she moved back to Racine to be near family.

Carol was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She loved traveling, crafts, knitting, reading, game shows, British Mysteries, and playing games with family and friends. She will be remembered for her generosity, sense of humor, and her love for family, friends, and God. Carol will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Nancy Petersen; nephews, Mark (Monica Cloutier) Petersen, and Darrell Petersen; other relatives and MANY special friends.

Services

A Memorial Mass for Carol Ann Petersen will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., with Fr. Ricardo Martin officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 11 a.m. until noon. Memorials to the American Heart Association, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital and Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s for their loving and compassionate care given to Carol before her passing.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.