Obituary for Charlotte Ann Griffiths

October 22, 1930 – June 28, 2023

Charlotte Ann Griffiths (nee: Hartt), 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 28 following a stroke. She will be deeply missed by her family, as well as friends and coworkers around the world.

Charlotte Ann Griffiths

Charlotte was born in Sacramento, Calif., to devout Christian parents, Roy and Jennie (nee: Roach) Hartt, on Oct. 22, 1930. At an early age she confessed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized. After graduation from Prairie Bible Institute she worked for several years as a secretary for the General Director of The Evangelical Alliance Mission. On Jan. 23, 1954, in Chicago, Charlotte was united in marriage to Richard James Griffiths.

Dick and Charlotte were missionaries with The Evangelical Alliance Mission. In 1956 they were commissioned by Calvary Memorial Church as missionary linguists and church planters and sailed to Dutch New Guinea, which later became an Indonesian province. The Griffiths made a home and raised a family in the mountain village of Minyambou and worked there for 42 years. While Dick translated the entire Bible into the Hatam language, Charlotte worked in literacy. She put the Hatam language into writing and then taught the people how to read. She also invested heavily in the Hatam women, teaching them the Bible and sewing skills.

The Griffiths retired in 1999 and settled in Racine near their family. Charlotte remained busy though, taking care of Dick, enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and mentoring and discipling others. She was always happy to talk about her life and experiences in New Guinea/West Irian/Irian Jaya/Papua. Charlotte was a long-time active member of Calvary Memorial Church. She loved music and was a gifted alto singer.

Charlotte will be lovingly remembered by her children, Rebecca (Wesley) Gardner of Racine, Alan Griffiths of Racine, and Jenine (Stephen) Lilly of Katy, Texas; son-in-law, Torrey Friberg of Pueblo, CO; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Griffiths; daughter, Holly Friberg; grandson, Dustin Gardner; and siblings, David (Erma) Hartt, Richard (Jean) Hartt, Jean (Don) Denton, Margaret (Russell) Grewell, Bradford (Ruth) Hartt and Joseph (Britta) Hartt.

Services

The friends and community of the Griffiths family are invited to attend the funeral services for Charlotte Ann Griffiths at 11 a.m. on July 18 at Calvary Memorial Church, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A light luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. the next day at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Charlotte wanted any memorial gifts to be used to train Hatam pastors.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Charlotte Ann Griffiths, please visit the Wilson Funeral Home Sympathy Store.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.