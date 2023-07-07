Summer is here, and it’s time to hit the beach. As a parent, you want to pack healthy snacks for your little ones. But let’s face it, it’s not easy to find snacks that are both delicious and healthy. We’ve got you covered with five healthy summer snacks that your kids will love. These snacks are easy to prepare, portable and nutrient-packed, perfect for a fun day at the beach.

Healthy summer snacks

1. Fruit skewers

Fruit skewers are a colorful and delicious snack that your kids will love. Simply cut up fruit into bite-sized pieces and thread them onto bamboo skewers. Try a combination of melons, berries and pineapple for a refreshing treat. You can even dip them in Greek yogurt for a protein boost.

2. Veggie and hummus cups

Veggies and hummus are a classic snack that is both healthy and filling. To make it beach-friendly, pack them in plastic cups with a lid. Fill the bottom with hummus and top it with sliced bell peppers, cucumber and baby carrots. This snack is packed with fiber, vitamins and protein.

3. Trail mix

Trail mix makes a perfect beach snack because it’s portable and filling. Make your own mix by combining nuts, seeds and dried fruit. Add dark chocolate chips or coconut flakes for a sweet twist. Trail mix is a great source of healthy fats, protein and fiber.

4. Frozen banana bites

Frozen banana bites are a fun and easy snack to make. Cut a banana into bite-sized pieces and dip them in Greek yogurt. Then roll them in crushed nuts or coconut flakes and freeze them for a few hours. This snack is a good source of potassium, calcium and protein.

5. Smoothie bowls

Smoothie bowls are a filling and refreshing way to cool down at the beach. Pack your blender and some frozen fruit and let your kids get creative with the toppings. Try topping your smoothie bowl with sliced fruit, chia seeds and granola. Smoothie bowls are an excellent source of fiber, vitamins and antioxidants.

Going to the beach is a fun way to spend time with your family. And with these five healthy snack ideas, you can ensure that your kids are getting the nutrients they need while having a great time. These snacks are easy to prepare, portable and jam-packed with nutrition, making them the perfect addition to your next beach day.