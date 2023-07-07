RACINE — The man charged in the shooting death of a local mother of six will continue to be represented by the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office – at least for now.

Terry Jackson, 43, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday seeking to represent himself. He expressed concern over the fact he has had no contact with his attorneys, despite a looming trial date.

Terry Jackson, pictured here, waving to someone in court on July 6, 2023. Jackson requested to represent himself, citing frustration with Public Defenders. Judge Robert Repischak denied his request, however, he left the possibility of future requests on the table for now. – Credit: Dee Hölzel Judge Robert Repischak denied the request but left open the possibility the issue could be raised again in the future. “I have to make sure you get a fair trial,” he said while noting the defendant lacks the tools to represent himself in a case where the penalty was life in prison.

Jackson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and kidnapping in connection to the April 24, 2022, shooting death of Brittany Booker. He faces 22 additional felony charges for three separate attacks on his former partner and Booker.

Jackson frustrated with attorneys

Jackson requested to represent himself out of frustration with the lack of contact from his attorneys, Elizabeth Angove and Addison Kuhn, both with the public defender’s office.

In fact, he complained about the lack of contact at his last hearing in March, and Angove said she would visit him, which she did – once.

He received the initial discovery seven months ago, and in that time, neither attorney visited him to go over the evidence.

“Your honor, there’s a lot of questions that I have so far as I went through the discovery,” Jackson said. “You know, I don’t know much about the law. I didn’t go to school for this.”

For example, he questioned why there was one criminal complaint for alleged attacks that occurred at three different times and in three different places.

Jackson complained about his counsel since last August.

“You would think my attorneys at some point would make some sort of effort to do better and see their client,” he said. “But nothing’s been done.”

Jackson filed a complaint with the Office of Lawyer Regulation approximately two months ago. According to Angove, they could not have contact with Jackson during the subsequent investigation, but she did move forward with requesting the additional discovery that Jackson requested at the March 6 meeting.

That investigation is closed, she added.

Judge denies defendant’s request, for now

While the defendant has a constitutional right to defend himself, Repischak questioned the defendant’s ability to do so with limited tools at his disposal.

“I’m concerned that a person who indicated they don’t know much about the law wants to represent himself,” Repischak said. “That’s a very dicey proposition.”

Jackson told Repischak he did not have access to a good law library to prepare his case nor sufficient paper for note-taking, which caused more concern with the court.

Repischak suggested status hearings to ensure progress was being made. If not, Repischak said he would reconsider the defendant’s request to represent himself.

“With the limitations you have right now,” he added, “I’m sort of protecting you from yourself.”

He compared Jackson representing himself – with little knowledge of the law and without access to a good law library – to a boxer going into the ring with his hands tied behind his back.

“I’m not going to let you get into a ring that way,” Repischak added.

A status conference was set for 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Case history

On Feb. 21, 2022, Jackson allegedly became angry while he and his former partner were driving back from Illinois, where Jackson had a court appearance.

His former partner alleged he grabbed her by the throat, dug his fingers into her eyes, and pushed her multiple times, according to the criminal complaint. She also alleged he threatened her with a box cutter, telling her he would slice her “from one side to the next” if she turned him in for attacking her.

Police took her statement in the emergency room where she was being treated for injuries allegedly suffered in the attack.

On Feb. 27, the woman went to the residence she had shared with Jackson to retrieve personal belongings. She took her friend Booker, who also had her two-year-old daughter.

When the woman arrived, she discovered her belongings were missing. Believing Jackson was not in the area, the woman phoned him to ask where her possessions were, according to the criminal complaint. At that point, Booker became concerned that Jackson might be in the area, after all. She convinced her friend to leave. Brittany Booker, surrounded by her six children. – Credit: Facebook image

However, as they prepared to leave, Jackson arrived at the residence, allegedly armed with a hammer. He allegedly attacked his former partner and then Booker, who was trying to shield her daughter while calling 911.

Trial date set Jackson was set to go to trial in November. Due to an issue in the public defender’s office, the trial was moved to Feb. 26, 2024. He was charged with: First-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon

Two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon

Kidnapping

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

First-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon

Stalking resulting in bodily harm

False imprisonment with use of a dangerous weapon

Strangulation

Substantial battery

Intimidating a victim

12 counts of felony bail jumping